Ocugen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 24, 2022 12:50 PM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market opens.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M.
  • Ahead of its earnings, Ocugen announced a capital raise of $53.5M.
  • Last week, Ocugen announced that the U.S. FDA lifted the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application for its COVID-19 shot.
  • In late January, Ocugen acquired manufacturing site of Liminal BioSciences in Belleville, Ontario for expanding manufacturing and R&D capabilities to support its pipeline, including the manufacture of COVAXIN (BBV152).
  • It was known in mid-January that the Ocugen Covaxin booster dose neutralizes both Omicron and Delta COVID-19 variants.
