Ocugen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 12:50 PM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market opens.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M.
- Ahead of its earnings, Ocugen announced a capital raise of $53.5M.
- Last week, Ocugen announced that the U.S. FDA lifted the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug application for its COVID-19 shot.
- In late January, Ocugen acquired manufacturing site of Liminal BioSciences in Belleville, Ontario for expanding manufacturing and R&D capabilities to support its pipeline, including the manufacture of COVAXIN (BBV152).
- It was known in mid-January that the Ocugen Covaxin booster dose neutralizes both Omicron and Delta COVID-19 variants.