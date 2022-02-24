BioDelivery Sciences launches migraine therapy in U.S.
Feb. 24, 2022 12:53 PM ETBioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI)RDYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on chronic conditions, announced the U.S. launch of its oral migraine therapy Elyxyb.
- Also known as celecoxib oral solution, Elyxyb is the first and only oral solution approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute migraine in adults with or without aura, the company said.
- Migraine affects an estimated 40M Americans, many of whom seek acute treatments for quicker and more convenient relief.
- “ELYXYB represents a significant innovation in the rapidly growing migraine market and our initial entry into the Neurology space, which is complementary to our current sales and marketing efforts,” remarked chief executive Jeff Bailey.
- The U.S. launch of celecoxib comes after the BioDelivery (NASDAQ:BDSI) entered into an agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to the drug.