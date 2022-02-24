Starwood Property Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2022 12:54 PM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.76M (+18.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STWD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.