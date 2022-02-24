International Bancshares GAAP EPS of $4.00, revenue of $593.6M
Feb. 24, 2022 1:02 PM ETInternational Bancshares Corporation (IBOC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Bancshares press release (NASDAQ:IBOC): FY GAAP EPS of $4.00.
- Revenue of $593.6M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- "The successful execution of the cost-savings initiatives as well as our focus on growing non-interest income positioned us to continue our history of high-performance results for our shareholders and separating us from the performance of our peers. Furthermore, we are confident in our exceptionally strong capital position, significant liquidity, strong relationship deposit base and responsive management strategies to position us for continued success for many years to come, as we have clearly demonstrated for more than 55 years,” said Dennis E. Nixon, president and CEO.