Marc Andreessen weighs in on nuclear debate

Feb. 24, 2022 1:03 PM ETFB, TWTR, PINS, TSLA, CCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor19 Comments

Atom

D3Damon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Venture investor Marc Andreessen, best known for seeding companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), weighed in on the nuclear energy debate Thursday:
  • His comments follow similarly-themed comments from Twitter's (TWTR) founder Jack Dorsey:
  • With Jack's comments preceded by comments from Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk:
  • It appears that silicon valley is coming around to the view that nuclear energy provides one of the few sources of carbon-free, baseload electricity in the world; a view largely shared by the energy community.
  • Perhaps this view will be increasingly adopted by the political community, as Europe struggles with record gas prices, after shutting down a large portion of the continent's nuclear fleet in 2022.
  • If the West follows China in moving toward increased nuclear power generation, uranium miners like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and others (NYSEARCA:URA) stand to benefit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.