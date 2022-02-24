Marc Andreessen weighs in on nuclear debate
Feb. 24, 2022 1:03 PM ETFB, TWTR, PINS, TSLA, CCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Venture investor Marc Andreessen, best known for seeding companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), weighed in on the nuclear energy debate Thursday:
- His comments follow similarly-themed comments from Twitter's (TWTR) founder Jack Dorsey:
- With Jack's comments preceded by comments from Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk:
- It appears that silicon valley is coming around to the view that nuclear energy provides one of the few sources of carbon-free, baseload electricity in the world; a view largely shared by the energy community.
- Perhaps this view will be increasingly adopted by the political community, as Europe struggles with record gas prices, after shutting down a large portion of the continent's nuclear fleet in 2022.
- If the West follows China in moving toward increased nuclear power generation, uranium miners like Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and others (NYSEARCA:URA) stand to benefit.