FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has pulled a sharp turnaround Thursday from premarket and opening declines, after Wednesday's earnings report narrowly missed profit expectations on revenues that more than doubled.

The stock was down some 18% premarket Thursday, but moved into positive ground 20 minutes after the market opened. It's currently back down just 0.3%.

J.P. Morgan cut its rating to Neutral from Overweight, suggesting that subscribers are at risk of a near-term drop-off with the passing of the Super Bowl, and lacking key sports content for the March NCAA basketball tournaments.

Wedbush, meanwhile, is staying positive despite a bit of a reset, reiterating its Outperform rating. It's a "long road to profitability," analyst Michael Pachter says, but fuboTV "continues to move forward on the company strategy of building a large subscriber base, growing revenues by selling value-added products, expanding ad revenue by better targeting, and iterating on the sports betting opportunity."

The fourth-quarter results were "fine," but the contribution from the Molotov acquisition was "uninspiring," he writes: "The results indicate that the average Molotov customer watches few ads and generates very little ad revenue," and Molotov's subscription average revenue per user is less than half that of fuboTV: "For the time being, we question whether the opportunity was worth the high price paid for the Molotov business."

Wedbush is still a believer in the company's model, but says it's still spending more than investors believe is warranted, and current valuation suggests investors have "largely abandoned the stock."

Updating its model, the firm has cut its price target to $15 from $19; that target currently implies the stock can double (97% upside) from a current $7.60.

For more details, dig into fuboTV's earnings call presentation and Seeking Alpha's earnings call transcript.