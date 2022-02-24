ManTech gains after co-founder George Pedersen retires from board
Feb. 24, 2022 1:20 PM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) rose 1.5% at least partly after co-founder George Pedersen announced on Wednesday he was stepping down from the board.
- Pedersen's departure comes after a Reuters report earlier this month Pedersen was said to be exploring options for his controlling stake in the company. Sources indicated that a sale of the company was being discussed as part of Pedersen's estate planning. As it stands now, the trust that holds his 48% stake in ManTech would no longer exercise voting control if the 85-year old were to die.
- ManTech (MANT) shares surged 9% on Feb. 4 after getting a double upgrade to buy from sell at BofA after the report about Pedersen about exploring options for his controlling stake. MANT could be seen as an attractive acquisition target in the current M&A environment, BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora wrote at the time, when she raised the price target to $90 from $75.
- Also Wednesday, ManTech Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.01, revenue of $634M misses by $10.09M.