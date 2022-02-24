Chevron, Iwatani to build 30 hydrogen fueling stations in California

Chevron (CVX -1.3%) said it will partner with Japanese industrial gas company Iwatani (OTCPK:IWTNF) to develop and build 30 hydrogen fueling sites in California by 2026, part of an effort cut carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

Chevron said it plans to fund construction of the sites, which will be located at Chevron-branded retail locations across the state and focus initially on fueling light-duty vehicles while retaining the flexibility to eventually service heavy-duty vehicles.

Iwatani will operate and maintain the hydrogen fueling sites and provide hydrogen supply and transportation logistics services.

In a separate clean energy initiative, Chevron this week announced a pilot project with Project Canary to lower and independently certify methane emissions at five oil well sites in Texas and Colorado.

