Li Auto Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 24, 2022 1:30 PM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Li Auto electric car store. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (compared to $0.02 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+143.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, LI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In early February, the company reported January 2022 deliveries of 12,268 Li ONEs, representing an increase of 128.1% Y/Y, but down 12.9% from December 2021 deliveries of 14,087 units.
  • The company in mid-February purchased a large plot of land in in the southwestern Chinese city for capacity expansion targeting to sell 1.6M vehicles by 2025.
  • Since the company reported its Q3 earnings in November, the stock lost 24.3%.
  • Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy.
