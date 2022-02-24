Dell drops as Q4 earnings miss expectations

Feb. 24, 2022 4:34 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)HPQBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

CEE 2016 exhibition of electronics in Kiev, Ukraine.

Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares fell sharply after the IT provider posted fourth-quarter results that missed expectations.

The Michael Dell-led company said it earned $1.72 per share on $28 billion in revenue. A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting Dell to earn $1.95 per share on $27.52 billion in revenue.

Of the company's two units, Client Solutions Group generated $17.3 billion in revenue, up 26% year-over-year. Operating income for the unit was $1.2 billion. Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group delivered $9.2 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, up 3% year-over-year. Operating income was $1.1 billion.

Dell shares fell more than 6% in after-hours to $52.30.

The company also said it would starting paying a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share.

The company will hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this week, research firm Canalys showed that Dell owned 16.8% of the PC market in 2021, good for second-place, behind only HP (NYSE:HPQ).

