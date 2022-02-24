Lion Electric sees a ratings cut from BMO Capital with orders said to be sluggish

BMO Capital Markets dropped its rating to Lion Electric Company (LEV -4.1%) to Market Perform from Outperform.

The zero-emission vehicle maker is said to be seeing a disappointing pace of orders than anticipated.

Analyst Jonathan Lamers: "Lion is an early-stage business and the valuation is highly sensitive to future electric vehicle sales. Actual orders for Lion's electric trucks have developed more slowly than expected. We completed an in-depth review of North American industry electric truck sector order activity to date, to determine if this is specific to Lion. We estimate Lion's share of total all-electric medium-and heavy-duty truck orders in North America to date has been ~6%, and we reduced our sales volume forecasts to 2025 and target price accordingly."

BMO's price target of $7.00 on LEV is based on a projected enterprise value that is 15X the 2025 EBITDA forecast, with the equity value discounted back to 2022 year-end at a rate of 25% per year.

