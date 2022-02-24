Quanta Services stock higher on Q4 earnings beat and strong FY2022 guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 1:32 PM ETPWRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Quanta Services (PWR +8.9%) stock gains on Q4 earnings beat and upside FY2022 outlook.
  • The company saw revenue growth of 35% Y/Y.
  • Segment revenue break up: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions revenue grew 22.7% Y/Y to $2.14B; Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions up 113% Y/Y to $777.5M; Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions up 25% Y/Y to $1.01B.
  • Gross margin rate fell 80 bps Y/Y to 15.2% and operating margin rate slipped 240 bps Y/Y to 3.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA expanded 22.2% Y/Y to $390.8M.
  • Total Backlog of $19.27B at the year end.
  • CEO comment: "Our 2022 expectations reflect growth in revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. Demand is strong for our infrastructure solutions that support our customers' energy-transition initiatives and that increase reliability, safety, efficiency and connectivity through modernization, which we believe will continue to provide multi-year growth opportunities. We are successfully executing on our strategic growth initiatives, which, coupled with our strong financial profile, position us well to continue to deliver value to stockholders."
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenues: $16B and $16.50B vs. consensus of $15.77B; Adjusted diluted EPS: $6.00 and $6.50 vs. consensus of $6.13; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.59B and $1.70B; Free cash flow: $650M and $850M.
  • Over the period of one year, PWR stock has grown ~26% but has dipped more than 14% since the start of 2022.
