Orphan drug developer Eleison Pharmaceuticals files to hold IPO

Feb. 24, 2022 1:36 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Orphan drug developer Eleison Pharmaceuticals (ESLN) has filed to hold an initial public offering of at least $31M.
  • The New Jersey-based biotech firm did not disclose the size and pricing of the proposed IPO, but said it expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $31.3M from the deal, according to its filing.
  • Eleison’s three lead drug candidates have received orphan drug status from the US Food and Drug Administration. Its lead drug, glufosfamide, is in Phase 3 testing for pancreatic cancer, while a second candidate, inhaled lipid-complexed cisplatin, is in Phase 2 development for lung cancer and pediatric bone cancer. A third candidate, dibromodulcitol, is entering Phase 3 testing for brain cancer.
  • A development stage company, Eleison reported a net loss of $2.7M with no revenue for 2021. Eleison intends to use proceeds from the IPO to help fund drug development and other corporate purposes.
  • Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner for the deal. Eleison intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ESLN.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.