Orphan drug developer Eleison Pharmaceuticals files to hold IPO
Feb. 24, 2022 1:36 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Orphan drug developer Eleison Pharmaceuticals (ESLN) has filed to hold an initial public offering of at least $31M.
- The New Jersey-based biotech firm did not disclose the size and pricing of the proposed IPO, but said it expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $31.3M from the deal, according to its filing.
- Eleison’s three lead drug candidates have received orphan drug status from the US Food and Drug Administration. Its lead drug, glufosfamide, is in Phase 3 testing for pancreatic cancer, while a second candidate, inhaled lipid-complexed cisplatin, is in Phase 2 development for lung cancer and pediatric bone cancer. A third candidate, dibromodulcitol, is entering Phase 3 testing for brain cancer.
- A development stage company, Eleison reported a net loss of $2.7M with no revenue for 2021. Eleison intends to use proceeds from the IPO to help fund drug development and other corporate purposes.
- Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner for the deal. Eleison intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ESLN.