BlackRock (BLK -2.1%) and Warner Music Group (WMG +2.8%) are investing $750M in a fund to acquire music-rights catalogs from female and diverse artists, with a focus on younger music, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

While recent multimillion music deals include the catalogs of decades-old music from the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, the BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)-Warner (NASDAQ:WMG) fund is betting on so-called modern evergreen music. The fund, in partnership with music investment and management firm Influence Media, will invest in younger artists who are still actively working and want to keep a stake in their catalogs along with their investors.

The fund has already invested $300M on 20 catalogs. It has invested in the catalog of producer Tainy, known for his work on hits from J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, and Bad Bunny. It's also put money into the production and songwriting group the Stereotypes, Jessie Revez, and Skyler Stonestreet.

Lylette Pizarro, Influence Media founder and co-managing partner, said data is showing that the work of some younger artists is bucking the the trend of decaying listenership that's been the usual pattern for music under 10 years old. "What we're seeing is new titles behaving differently than they have historically," she told the WSJ.

Last October, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Hipgnosis Song Management formed a partnership in which funds managed by Blackstone will provide ~$1B to acquire music rights and catalogs.