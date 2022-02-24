DigitalOcean stock surges 10% as Q4 results top expectations

Feb. 24, 2022 1:46 PM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Digital Ocean (NYSE:DOCN) shares surged on Thursday after the cloud infrastructure company topped fourth-quarter expectations.

The Yancey Spruill-led company said it earned an adjusted $0.10 per share on $119.7 million in revenue, up 36.8% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to earn an adjusted $0.09 per share on $119 million in sales.

Annual recurring revenue ended the year at $490 million, showing 37% year-over-year growth.

DigitalOcean shares rose more than 10% to $51.90 on heavy volume on Thursday.

For the first-quarter, DigitalOcean said it expects revenue to be between $126 million and $126.5 million, compared to expectations of $125.98 million. It expects non-GAAP operating margins to be between 12% and 13%, with adjusted earnings between $0.10 and $0.12 per share.

For the full-year, DigitalOcean expects revenue to be between $564 million and $568 million, compared to expectations of $562.61 million. Adjusted earnings are expected to be between $0.70 and $0.71 per share.

In November, DigitalOcean said it was raising $1.3 billion in convertible notes offering, with the proceeds to be used in part to buy back stock and the rest for general corporate purposes.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.