Digital Ocean (NYSE:DOCN) shares surged on Thursday after the cloud infrastructure company topped fourth-quarter expectations.

The Yancey Spruill-led company said it earned an adjusted $0.10 per share on $119.7 million in revenue, up 36.8% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to earn an adjusted $0.09 per share on $119 million in sales.

Annual recurring revenue ended the year at $490 million, showing 37% year-over-year growth.

DigitalOcean shares rose more than 10% to $51.90 on heavy volume on Thursday.

For the first-quarter, DigitalOcean said it expects revenue to be between $126 million and $126.5 million, compared to expectations of $125.98 million. It expects non-GAAP operating margins to be between 12% and 13%, with adjusted earnings between $0.10 and $0.12 per share.

For the full-year, DigitalOcean expects revenue to be between $564 million and $568 million, compared to expectations of $562.61 million. Adjusted earnings are expected to be between $0.70 and $0.71 per share.

In November, DigitalOcean said it was raising $1.3 billion in convertible notes offering, with the proceeds to be used in part to buy back stock and the rest for general corporate purposes.