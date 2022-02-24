Is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or foregone conclusion?

With growing market volatility, rising inflation concerns, rate hikes on the horizon, and geopolitical tensions reaching new highs as Russia invaded Ukraine, the question becomes is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or a foregone conclusion.

Investors with a negative viewpoint on the marketplace may choose to look at a handful of bearish inverse ETFs that can support this thesis.

The S&P 500 is currently trading at 4,200 and off 12.9% from its all-time high of 4,818. A sub 4,000 S&P 500 would equate to a 17% drop from the index’s record high or another 4.1% downward move.

How bearish of a view does one have on the market is what should be asked, as participants can look towards -1X, -2X, and -3X inverse S&P 500 ETFs.

From a -1X vantage point, investors can examine the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDN) with its 0.50% expense ratio, which is +13.4% YTD.

At a -2X stance, the UltraShort S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) can be analyzed but is more expensive in nature, with an expense ratio of 0.90%. SDS is +28.8% in 2022.

For extreme bears, there is also the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF -3X (NYSEARCA:SPXU) and the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXS). In 2022 SPXU is +44.1% and SPXS is +43.5%.

See the below chart on how all four ETFs have fared against the S&P 500 YTD.

