Weber is called fairly valued by Goldman Sachs with growth expectations lowered
Feb. 24, 2022 2:06 PM ETWeber Inc. (WEBR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Weber (WEBR +5.6%) to Neutral after having it set at Buy.
- Analyst Kate McShane: "While management maintained its FY22 revenue growth guidance within its long-term target of +MSD-to-HSD, we note the composition of that top line growth has changed with the company now saying a second price increase is needed to reach its original expectation. Further, incremental cost pressures have notably lowered the adj EBITDA growth outlook."
- The firm called WEBR's valuation discount appropriate following the sharp drop in share price with it now trading at 12.2X the 2022 EV/EBITDA mark vs. the peer median of 13.4X. The underperformance is tied to investor concerns on Weber (NYSE:WEBR) lapping tough compares for a durable product.
- Goldman Sachs assigned a price target of $11 to Weber (WEBR).
- Last week, JPMorgan lowered its rating on Weber to Neutral.