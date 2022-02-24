After four straight sessions of declines, the shares of PDS Biotechnology (PDSB +3.0%) are trading higher on Thursday after the clinical-stage biotech company reported initial safety data for an experimental drug combination from a mid-stage study in head and neck cancer.

The Phase 2 VERSATILE-002 trial was designed to assess PDS0101 and Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda in the treatment of recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer.

The ongoing trial included patients who are refractory and those naïve to checkpoint inhibitors (CPI).

Data from 18 CPI naïve patients indicated that there were no dose-limiting toxicities, drug discontinuations related to toxicity, or immune-related adverse events, the company said. Additionally, there were no treatment-related grade 3 or higher toxicities.

“These data and the preliminary efficacy data continue to support the unique combination of safety and potency of our novel Versamune platform,” noted Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech (NASDAQ:PDSB) Dr. Lauren V. Wood.

Early this month, the company announced that the VERSATILE-002 trial would advance towards full enrollment after achieving its preliminary efficacy milestone in the CPI naive arm.