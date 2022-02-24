Dish Network (DISH +1.3%) spent Thursday morning in the red (along with most stocks), but has turned higher after its midday conference call, where it offered some details on its plans for phone service and potential for a DBS merger.

That comes after the satellite TV provider beat profit expectations with its fourth-quarter earnings, despite a drop in revenues and subscribers year-over-year.

Revenues fell about 2.4% to $4.45 billion, generally in line with expectations. Net income, though, fell to $552 million from a year-ago $733 million.

Meanwhile, net pay-TV subscribers fell by about 273,000 to 10.71 million overall - a worse drop than a year ago (-133,000), and landing short of expectations the company would have 10.9 million subs. That included 8.22 million Dish TV subscribers, and 2.49 million Sling TV subs.

Retail wireless net subs fell by about 245,000, vs. a year-ago drop of 363,000, to land at 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.

Against a challenging timeline to deploy its 5G network to become the fourth major national wireless carrier, Chairman Charlie Ergen acknowledges the network is about six months behind plan, but expressed confidence the company can cover 20% of Americans with 5G ahead of the federally mandated June deadline.

Ahead of the 20% milestone for June 2022, the company listed 27 metro areas it's launching in, notably including Houston, Dallas, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Orlando, Fla.

Amid questions from Craig Moffett about whether Dish should have jumped on offers to buy its tens of billions of dollars worth of wireless spectrum instead, Ergen says "History will show whether we're right or wrong, but we've always felt like the best use was to ... build a company around it."

As for the frequent subject of a combination of direct broadcast satellite businesses - merging Dish with DirecTV (still heavily owned by AT&T (T -3%)) - "I think it's inevitable," Ergen says, though without any idea on the timing. "Otherwise, both companies will just melt away, and there'll be no service for customers. The regulatory reasons to not allow it don't exist anymore."