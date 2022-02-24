Hertz Global soars but Morgan Stanley frets over lack of outlook

Morgan Stanley was unimpressed by the Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ +12.4%) earnings beat, which is noted to have leaned on higher U.S. pricing and unsustainably low fleet costs during the quarter. Analyst Billy Kovanis also pointed out that no outlook was provided by Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ).

"Investors would expect to hear more color on trends such as travel demand, pricing, used car pricing and cost structure changes on the conf call. Further, no qualitative updates on its strategic relationships were provided which was a key tenet of the bull case and without qualitative and quantitative disclosure provided, we don't see a potential for stock re-rating on these action."

