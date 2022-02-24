Biden announces additional sanctions on Russia, pledges to defend NATO allies

Calling a Russian invasion of Ukraine a "brutal assault," U.S. President Joe Biden announced Thursday "devastating" sanctions directed towards Russia's economy and pledged to defend America's NATO allies against further aggression prompted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," Biden said in an address from the White House.

The increased sanctions will include further restrictions on Russian banks, including four new financial institutions beyond the ones that were already included in previous sanctions. The penalties also include further financial limitations on Russian elites and their families. The U.S. action also includes export bans that will cut off a large chunk of Russia's high-tech imports.

"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy both immediately and over time. We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and its allies," the president said.

Biden stressed that U.S. forces would not be engaged in an effort to defend Ukraine. However, he noted that military strength will be deployed to defend NATO allies in Europe, including sending more troops to locations in Germany.

The president specifically cited NATO's Article 5, which considers an attack on any member of the alliance as an attack on all countries bound by the agreement.

"There is no doubt that the United States and every NATO ally will meet our Article 5 commitments," he said.

Biden also warned energy companies that they "should not exploit this moment" to raise prices. To counter a spike in oil prices, the president announced that the U.S. would release more crude from the country's strategic petroleum reserve, if the move becomes necessary.

"I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump," he said.

The president's comments followed a widespread invasion by Russian troops into Ukraine, with military forces driving towards the former Soviet state's main population centers, including its capital of Kyiv. The attack followed weeks of mounting tensions, as Russia took an increasingly aggressive stance towards its western neighbor.

In response to preliminary actions earlier this week, the Biden administration spearheaded a previous round of sanctions. This included restrictions on two Russian banks and on individuals within the country's elite.

The U.S. isn't alone in leveling sanctions against Russia. For example, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a set of restrictions earlier in the day, including excluding Russian banks from the U.K. financial system and imposing an asset freeze on major Russian banks.