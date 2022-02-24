GCP Applied Technologies, Kraton drop as deals need Russian approval
Feb. 24, 2022 2:27 PM ETKraton Corporation (KRA), GCP, OCDX, QDELBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP), which agreed to a $2.3B sale to Saint-Gobain in December, and Kraton Corp. (NYSE:KRA), which is being acquired by DL Chemical, fell at least party as they are companies involved in deals that require Russian approval, according to traders.
- GCP fell 0.7%, while Kraton dipped 0.1%.
- Investors may be concerned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could have impact on deals that require Russian approval. Russian forces are now reportedly in the Kyiv area while air attacks continue
- In September, DL Chemical agreed to to buy Kraton in a deal valued at $2.5B. Kraton stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each share of Kraton common stock.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) which agreed to a $6B sale to Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) in late December, is another deal that requires Russian approval, according to traders.
