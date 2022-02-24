Newmont (NEM -3%) falls sharply after the world's top gold producer reported Q4 adjusted earnings fell to $624M, or $0.78/share, from $856M, or $1.06/share, in the year-earlier quarter, due to lower bullion prices and COVID-related expenses.

Shares have surrendered early gains that followed a spike in gold futures prices in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Newmont said Q4 attributable gold production remained flat at 1.62M oz. as average realized gold price fell 3% Y/Y to $1,798/oz., while all-in sustaining cost edged higher to $1,056/oz. of gold from $1,043/oz. in the prior-year period.

The miner said it incurred $21M in incremental pandemic-related costs during the quarter and $87M during 2021, and current quarter production could be hurt by as much as 150K oz. due to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Newmont said it plans exploration spending for managed operations of ~$250M in 2022, with 80% dedicated to near-mine expansion programs and 20% allocated to the advancement of greenfield projects.

The company also reported attributable gold mineral reserves of 92.8M oz. compared to 94.2M oz. at the end of 2020.

Newmont shares have gained 20% over the past year and 10% YTD.