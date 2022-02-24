Sberbank of Russia ADRs plummet after U.S. imposes sanctions

Feb. 24, 2022 2:47 PM ETSberbank of Russia (SBRCY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments

President Biden Holds A Press Conference At The White House

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

  • Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) ADRs are plunging almost 60% in midafternoon trading on Thursday (NY time) after President Biden included the bank in a new round of sanctions intended to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
  • The round also includes sanctions against VTB Bank PJSC, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. "Treasury is taking unprecedented action against Russia’s two largest financial institutions... drastically altering their fundamental ability to operate," the Treasury said.
  • "On a daily basis, Russian financial institutions conduct about $46B worth of foreign exchange transactions globally, 80% of which are in U.S. dollars. The vast majority of those transactions will now be disrupted," it added.
  • On Tuesday, Biden unveiled a first tranche of sanctions against Russia, which included full blocking of two other Russian banks, Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.