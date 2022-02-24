Sberbank of Russia ADRs plummet after U.S. imposes sanctions
Feb. 24, 2022 2:47 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) ADRs are plunging almost 60% in midafternoon trading on Thursday (NY time) after President Biden included the bank in a new round of sanctions intended to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
- The round also includes sanctions against VTB Bank PJSC, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement. "Treasury is taking unprecedented action against Russia’s two largest financial institutions... drastically altering their fundamental ability to operate," the Treasury said.
- "On a daily basis, Russian financial institutions conduct about $46B worth of foreign exchange transactions globally, 80% of which are in U.S. dollars. The vast majority of those transactions will now be disrupted," it added.
- On Tuesday, Biden unveiled a first tranche of sanctions against Russia, which included full blocking of two other Russian banks, Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank.
