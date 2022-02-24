Chinese edtech Jianzhi Education files for US IPO

Chinese edtech provider Jianzhi Education (JZ) has filed to hold a US IPO.

Jianzhi Education said in a filing that it intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol JZ. Additional terms were not disclosed.

The holding company, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in China through subsidiaries and variable interest entities, primarily Beijing Sentu Technology. The company specializes in digital content for professional training and higher education in China.

AMTD Global Markets is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.

