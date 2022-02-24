Occidental Petroleum Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.38, revenue of $8.01B beats by $620M
Feb. 24, 2022 3:13 PM ET Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Occidental Petroleum press release (NYSE:OXY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $8.01B (+139.1% Y/Y) beats by $620M.
- Shares -0.6%.
- Reduced debt maturities by $2.2 billion through debt tender and 2022 maturity call provisions resulting in total year debt maturity reduction of over $6.7 billion
- OxyChem generated record quarterly pre-tax earnings of $574 million, increasing total year pretax earnings to over $1.5 billion.
- Exceeded production guidance midpoint by 49 Mboed, with production of 1,189 Mboed from continuing operations.