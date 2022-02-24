Lilly-Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance granted expanded indication in heart failure
Feb. 24, 2022 3:24 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has granted an additional indiction to Eli Lilly (LLY +1.7%) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (empagliflozin) to reduce the risk of cardiac death and hospitalization for heart failure patients.
- The approval allows use of Jardiance in a wider range of patients.
- The added indication was approved based on data from a trial of ~6K participants with Jardiance as an adjunct to standard of care therapy.
- In August, the FDA approved Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death plus hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.