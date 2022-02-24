Lilly-Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance granted expanded indication in heart failure

Feb. 24, 2022 3:24 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.