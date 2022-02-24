In a world’s first, Canada has approved a COVID-19 vaccine based on plant-based proteins, the developer Medicago, and the supplier of the vaccine’s adjuvant, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), announced on Thursday.

According to the approval from Health Canada, the COVIFENZ vaccine is indicated for the prevention of COVID-19 in those aged 18 – 64 years. Co-administered with GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) pandemic adjuvant, the COVIFENZ regimen consists of two doses given intramuscularly 21 days apart.

Medicago, a Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company majority-owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (OTCPK:MTZPY), has agreed to deliver vaccine doses to the Canadian government.

“We’re also grateful for the Government of Canada’s support in the development of this new vaccine, and we are manufacturing doses to start fulfilling its order,” President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicago, Takashi Nagao, said.

"We're at a stage where we're ramping up capacity to meet the supply agreement," Reuters reported, quoting Marc-André D’Aoust, executive vice president of innovation, development, and medical affairs at Medicago.

In late-stage studies, COVIFENZ has indicated a ~75% efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus, and a 71% overall efficacy against all variants except Omicron. Plans are underway to trial an Omicron-specific version of the vaccine, D’Aoust added.

Announcing their agreement, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Medicago said in 2020 that the companies expected to deliver up to 1B vaccine doses annually by the end of 2023.