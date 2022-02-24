Polaris updates on long-term strategies at investor event

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) outlined strategic objectives today at an investor event.

The company stated it sees a clear opportunity to profitably grow Polaris, while executing on plans to innovate with new category-defining products, expand margins and return capital to shareholders.

Highlights from the presentation included a long-term strategic target of expanding Polaris powersports customers by 50 percent in the next ten years, building off an already large base of existing owners. The company also aims to increase access to powersports through new business models and entryway experiences with Polaris Adventures and Polaris Adventures Select. Continued investment in research and development is seen driving innovation for both ICE powertrains and new electric/connected technology powersports models.

Five-year financial targets laid out included mid-single digit compounded annual growth rate in sales, mid- to high-teens percentage EBITDA margin, return on invested capital in the mid-twenties percent and double-digit percent compound annual growth rate in earnings per share.

Polaris was listed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.