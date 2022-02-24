Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has stopped operating in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of the country, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The news outlet noted that a message to passengers in the app reads: "Uber rides are not available in this region at this time."

In Lviv, one of the country's largest cities, the app showed no trips were available.

In other cities, such as Kharkiv, the second-largest city, a message also noted that trips were not available.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Uber shares rose more than 5% to $34.22 on Thursday as tech stocks rebounded from early morning selling following news of the invasion.

In a statement to Interfax, Uber said: "Due to the growth of geopolitical tensions and recent events, we have decided to suspend the operation of the application. The safety of all application users is our top priority. We continue to monitor the circumstances and hope that this is a temporary situation."

Other taxi services, such as Bolt and Uklon continue to operate, however, Interfax added.

Uber started operating in Ukraine in 2016 and its services are present in nine cities, including the country's capital, Kiev.

Earlier this month, it was reported that hedge fund Melvin Capital had taken a new stake in Uber, amassing 7.8 million common shares.