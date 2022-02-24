Occidental reports Q4 results -- surprise mid day release shows a beat

In a bizarre release at 2:30pm ET Occidental (NYSE:OXY) posted Q4 results, beating Street estimates. The stock was then halted and is now trading up ~2% from pre-release levels.

The Company generated adjusted net income of $1.48 in the quarter, versus Street expectations for $1.10. Free cash flow excluding net working capital was $2.9b in the quarter, or ~8.1% of the Company's current market capitalization. Q4 Production of 1,189kboe/d exceeded the high end of guidance.

Occidental (OXY) remains a battleground stock across Wall Street, but with no detail on the outlook for 2022 at this juncture, analysts are unlikely to change their view on the name for now. The Company will provide further detail on shareholder returns, as well as capital and production plans for 2022, along with the Q4 conference call slides. Slides have not yet been shared by the Company.