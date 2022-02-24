Occidental reports Q4 results -- surprise mid day release shows a beat

Feb. 24, 2022 3:32 PM ETOXYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor12 Comments

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

In a bizarre release at 2:30pm ET Occidental (NYSE:OXY) posted Q4 results, beating Street estimates. The stock was then halted and is now trading up ~2% from pre-release levels.

The Company generated adjusted net income of $1.48 in the quarter, versus Street expectations for $1.10. Free cash flow excluding net working capital was $2.9b in the quarter, or ~8.1% of the Company's current market capitalization. Q4 Production of 1,189kboe/d exceeded the high end of guidance.

Occidental (OXY) remains a battleground stock across Wall Street, but with no detail on the outlook for 2022 at this juncture, analysts are unlikely to change their view on the name for now. The Company will provide further detail on shareholder returns, as well as capital and production plans for 2022, along with the Q4 conference call slides. Slides have not yet been shared by the Company.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.