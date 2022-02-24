Anaplan jumps on report of activist Sachem Head taking stake

  • Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) rose 11% on a report that activist Sachem Head has taken a stake in the business planning software company.
  • Sachem Head may push for changes at the company, according to a Reuters report. The stake is comprised or common shares and settled swaps for an economic exposure of about 9%.
  • The report comes after Anaplan gained 6.7% on Jan. 31 on potential takeover speculation after Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) confirmed a deal to be acquired by private equity firms Elliott Management and Vista Equity for $16.5B.
  • Gordon Haskett's Don Bilson also noted in a Feb. 15 note that UBS and Morgan Stanley were large buyers of Anaplan in Q4 according to their 13-F filings, which have been a sign that an activist was taking a position in the company.
  • Sachem Head has been active on the activist front in recent months and earlier this month nominated directors to US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in an effort to take control of the company's board.
  • Anaplan has short interest of 5.7% and it has market cap of $6.6B.
  • Recall late November, Anaplan got put in the 'penalty box' as shares fell more than 20%.
