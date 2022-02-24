Why did Booking Holdings stock drop today? Geopolitical risks overshadowed earnings

Feb. 24, 2022 3:40 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Booking Holdings (BKNG -7.7%) fell on Thursday as part of a broad selloff in airline, hotel and travel stocks following the attack by Russia on Ukraine.

The geopolitical backdrop took the focus off what was a strong Q4 earnings report for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) with gross bookings up 160% higher off strong demand from both the agency and merchant business. Room nights were 99.9% higher during the quarter and rental car days were up 35.8%. Airline tickets were 108.0% higher. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $940M vs. -$38.0M a year ago.

Shares of BKNG trade at their lowest level of 2022.

