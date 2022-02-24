Tech stocks have largely turned around from a marketwide drop this morning - but not Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), down 20.2% in an echo of Wednesday's postmarket drop following missed earnings and poor full-year guidance.

Volume has already tripled typical daily average, at 42.8 million shares moved vs. a usual 14 million.

Along with the miss on key measures including revenue, EBITDA and average revenue per user, the forecast came in for some heat. (The company guided to 2022 revenues of $400 million, vs. an expected $549 million.)

That's "well short of consensus," Citi says, adding that it also saw the forecast for adjusted EBITDA margins (about a 10-percentage-point improvement on 2021's -47%) to be disappointing as well.

The bank has a Buy rating, though, and a price target of $9 - implying tripled value in 213% upside from a current $2.88.

Wedbush is also sticking with an Outperform rating but sharply curtailed its target, to $7.50 from $25.

Hold-rated Jefferies has slashed its price target to match today's reality: It's cut to $3 from a previous $11.

Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research (Hold rating) says it was a "deserved" sell-off given that maintaining high revenue growth was unsustainable. Contributor Stone Fox Capital (Sell rating) was harsher, saying that wild marketing spending has caught up to the company, and that "The stock isn't investable when the goal is to end 2022 with adjusted EBITDA margins of negative 30%."