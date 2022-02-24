Bell acquires Longueuil-based internet telephone and television service provider EBOX

Feb. 24, 2022 3:48 PM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)ESGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Bell, wholly owned by BCE (NYSE:BCE) has acquired EBOX, an Internet, telephone and television service provider based in Longueuil, Québec.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Bell will maintain the EBOX brand and operations.
  • "The acquisition of EBOX will further strengthen Bell's presence in Québec, a key market for our business," commented Karine Moses, Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.
  • EBOX will continue to operate on a standalone basis based in Longueuil and existing operations will continue under the leadership of Isis Thiago De Souza, VP and General Manager, EBOX.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.