Bell acquires Longueuil-based internet telephone and television service provider EBOX
Feb. 24, 2022 3:48 PM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)ESGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bell, wholly owned by BCE (NYSE:BCE) has acquired EBOX, an Internet, telephone and television service provider based in Longueuil, Québec.
- Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Bell will maintain the EBOX brand and operations.
- "The acquisition of EBOX will further strengthen Bell's presence in Québec, a key market for our business," commented Karine Moses, Vice Chair, Québec, Bell.
- EBOX will continue to operate on a standalone basis based in Longueuil and existing operations will continue under the leadership of Isis Thiago De Souza, VP and General Manager, EBOX.