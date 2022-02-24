Clover Health (CLOV +21.9%) has added more than a fifth in value Thursday on above-average volume after the company beat Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 revenue and set its 2022 guidance ahead of the consensus.

With analysts issuing positive views on the company’s outlook, Clover (NASDAQ:CLOV) is set to record its biggest intraday gain since September.

Cowen analyst Gary Taylor, with a Market Perform rating and a $3 price target on the stock, notes that the health insurer, buoyed by an increased estimate for its 2022 direct contracting entity enrollment, “guides 2022 revenue above consensus as we anticipated.”

Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity cited better than expected quarterly results and highlighted the 2022 outlook for lives under management and finances. The firm raised the price target for the stock to $7 from $6 to imply a premium of ~248% to the last close.

The analyst Richard Close has positive views on the company’s Medicare Advantage member growth, where the 2022 average range of 84K – 85K implies a 23% – 25% growth.

Despite a loss of over 80% of its value over the past 12 months, the analyst ratings on Clover (CLOV) have improved since January, as shown in this graph.