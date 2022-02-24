Sangamo Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.09, revenue of $28M beats by $0.64M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:02 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sangamo Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SGMO): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $28M (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.64M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 were $464.7 million, compared to $692.0 million as of December 31, 2020.
"On a GAAP basis, we expect total operating expenses in the range of approximately $320 million to $350 million in 2022, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
We expect non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $40 million, in the range of approximately $280 million to $310 million in 2022."