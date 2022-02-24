MannKind Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.05, revenue of $12.52M misses by $4.59M
Feb. 24, 2022
- MannKind press release (NASDAQ:MNKD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $12.52M (-32.1% Y/Y) misses by $4.59M.
- “We had a solid fourth quarter with Afrezza net revenue hitting a record $11.3 million and we ended the year with over $260 million in cash and investments on our balance sheet,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “Although the extension of the Tyvaso DPI review is frustrating, our manufacturing team remains focused on producing pre-launch supplies of Tyvaso DPI for our collaboration partner, United Therapeutics.”