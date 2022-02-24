Axon Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.29, revenue of $218M beats by $15.35M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:04 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Axon Enterprise press release (NASDAQ:AXON): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $218M (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $15.35M.
  • Outlook: The company expects to achieve 2022 revenue of about $1.04 billion (consensus: $1.01B), representing 20% growth year over year. This reflects a strengthened outlook compared with our previously communicated guidance of at least $1.0B and highlights our long-term strategy of scaling a business that supports a 20%-plus revenue CAGR. It also establishing expectations for Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $185M to $195M.
