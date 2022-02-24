Alarm.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.11, revenue of $195.3M beats by $20.78M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:08 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alarm.com press release (NASDAQ:ALRM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $195.3M (+17.9% Y/Y) beats by $20.78M.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents increased to $710.6 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $253.5 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • FY22 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $808.0 million to $819.0 million, which includes anticipated hardware and other revenue in the range of $300.0 million to $310.0 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is expected to be $1.86 to $1.88 per diluted share.
  • Q122 Outlook: SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in the range of $121.0 million to $121.2 million.
