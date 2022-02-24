Zscaler Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.02, revenue of $255.56M beats by $13.69M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:08 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Zscaler press release (NASDAQ:ZS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $255.56M (+62.8% Y/Y) beats by $13.69M.
- Shares -12%.
- Q3 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $270 million to $272 million vs. consensus of $257.35M
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $19 million to $20 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.10 to $0.11, assuming approximately 149 million to 150 million common shares outstanding. It compares to consensus of $0.11.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Total revenue of $1.045 billion to $1.05 billion vs. consensus of $1.01B
- Calculated billings of $1.365 billion to $1.37 billion
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $95 million to $98 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.54 to $0.56, assuming approximately 149 million to 150 million common shares outstanding, vs. consensus of $0.52.