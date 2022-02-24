Chinese co-working space provider Building DreamStar Technology files for US IPO

Building DreamStar Technology (BDS), a provider of co-working space solutions in China, has filed to raise around $25M through a US IPO.

The company plans to offer 4.6M ordinary shares priced between $5 and $6 per share, which would raise approximately $25.3M if shares are priced at the range’s mid-point. Underwriters will be given a 45-day option to buy up to 690K more shares at the IPO price, according to a filing.

Building DreamStar expects the deal to generate gross proceeds of $25.6M if the underwriters’ option is exercise in full and shares are priced at $5.50.

The company, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in China through wholly owned subsidiaries, which have established a network of co-working spaces in China's most economically active regions. The subsidiaries also offer co-working services such as on-site events, security and maintenance.

Building DreamStar reported revenue of $35M for 2020.

