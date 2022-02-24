Stem GAAP EPS of -$0.96 misses by $0.05, revenue of $127.37M misses by $19.58M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:13 PM ETStem, Inc. (STEM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Stem press release (NYSE:STEM): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.96 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $127.37M (+250.8% Y/Y) misses by $19.58M.
  • Shares -2.14%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 11% versus 10% in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(30.3) million versus $(25.4) million in 2020.
  • Record 12-month pipeline of $4.0 billion at the end of 2021, up from $2.4 billion (+67%) at the end of Q3 2021, and up from $1.6 billion (+150%) in 2020
  • Record bookings of $416.5 million, up from $137.7 million (+202%) in 2020
  • Record contracted backlog of $449 million, up from $184 million (+144%) in 2020
  • Record contracted AUM of 1.6 GWh at the end of 2021, up from 1.0 GWh (+60%) in 2020.
