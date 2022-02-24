Block Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.05, revenue of $4.08B beats by $20M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:13 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Block press release (NYSE:SQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $4.08B (+29.1% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares -4%.
- There were more than 13 million Cash Card monthly actives in December, which represented more than 30% of our 44 million monthly transacting active base
- Transaction-based revenue was $1.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 41% year over year, and transaction-based gross profit was $545 million, up 39% year over year. We processed $46.3 billion in GPV in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 45% year over year
- Subscription and services-based revenue was $772 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 72% year over year, and subscription and services-based gross profit was $622 million, up 63% year over year.