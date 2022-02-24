VMware Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.53B beats by $10M
Feb. 24, 2022 4:14 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- VMware press release (NYSE:VMW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $3.53B (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.90 billion, an increase of 11% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Subscription and SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $868 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
- Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.14 billion, flat from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was $1.14 billion. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $1.01 billion.
- RPO for the fourth quarter totaled $12 billion, up 6% year-over-year.