VMware Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.53B beats by $10M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:14 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • VMware press release (NYSE:VMW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $3.53B (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.90 billion, an increase of 11% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Subscription and SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $868 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.14 billion, flat from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was $1.14 billion. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $1.01 billion.
  • RPO for the fourth quarter totaled $12 billion, up 6% year-over-year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.