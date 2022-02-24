Carvana GAAP EPS of -$1.02 misses by $0.15, revenue of $3.75B beats by $240M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:15 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Carvana press release (NYSE:CVNA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.02 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $3.75B (+104.9% Y/Y) beats by $240M.
  • Retail units sold totaled 113,016 an increase of 57%.
  • EBITDA margin was (2.5%) an improvement from (3.9%).
  • Total gross profit was $516 million, an increase of 111%.
  • Outlook:
    • In FY 2022, the company expects to grow retail units sold to over 550k. Following the first quarter, in Q2 through Q4 taken in aggregate, we expect total GPU over $4,000 and approximately breakeven EBITDA margin.
