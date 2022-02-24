Occidental Petroleum increases quarterly dividend to $0.13
Feb. 24, 2022 4:52 PM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) declares $0.13/share quarterly dividend, 1200% increase from prior dividend of $0.01.
- Forward yield 1.34%
- Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 10; ex-div March 9.
- “As we continue to reduce our net debt and strengthen our balance sheet, our focus has expanded to returning additional capital to shareholders, beginning with the increase in our quarterly common dividend to 13 cents per share,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub.
- The company had declared divided of $0.79/share in Feb. 2020 (pre-pandemic era)