Intuit Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 misses by $0.27, revenue of $2.7B misses by $20M

  • Intuit press release (NASDAQ:INTU): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.55 misses by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $2.7B (+68.8% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Shares -7.4%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance:
  • Revenue of $12.165 billion to $12.300 billion, growth of approximately 26 to 28 percent, including Mailchimp as of November 1 and a full year of Credit Karma.
  • Excluding Mailchimp, revenue growth of 18 to 20 percent.
  • GAAP operating income of $2.441 billion to $2.501 billion, a decline of approximately 2 percent to flat.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $4.370 billion to $4.430 billion, growth of approximately 25 to 27 percent.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.00 to $7.16, a decline of approximately 7 to 5 percent.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $11.48 to $11.64, growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent.
  • FQ3 Guidance:
  • Revenue growth of approximately 32 to 33 percent.
  • GAAP earnings per share of $6.18 to $6.24.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $7.51 to $7.57.
