Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported revenue fell 1.2% in Q4 to $100.7M and saw an adjusted EBITD loss of $62.9M.

U.S retail segment sales were down 19.5% to $50.0M, while U.S. foodservice segment sales rose 34.7% to $20.6M. International revenue was up 22.6% to $30.1M.

Adjusted gross margin fell to 28.5% of revenue. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in revenue per pound due to product mix and increased trade discounts, combined with increases in per unit manufacturing costs including depreciation, logistics costs, inventory write-offs and reserves, partially offset by reduced per unit direct materials costs.

Looking ahead, Beyond Meat (BYND) sees FY22 revenue of $560M to $620M vs. $611M consensus.

"Though we will continue to invest during 2022, we expect to substantially moderate the growth of our operating expenses as we leverage the building blocks we now have in place," noted CEO Ethan Brown.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are down 6.04% AH to $46.01 after gaining 3.29% during the regular session.

BYND trades well below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.