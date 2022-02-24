Invitae Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 misses by $0.04, revenue of $126.1M beats by $0.2M

Feb. 24, 2022 4:16 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Invitae press release (NYSE:NVTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $126.1M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.2M.
  • Shares -0.43% AH
  • Guidance: The company has issued 2022 annual revenue guidance of year-over-year revenue growth of 40 percent, or approximately $640 million. New guidance categories for 2022 include gross margin and cash burn measures. Gross margin for 2022 is expected to be between 42-45 percent with cash burn, including cash used for acquisition-related activities, expected to be in the range of $600-$650 million in 2022, a more than $200 million year-over-year reduction.
